The Shiawassee Community Foundation takes pride in announcing the establishment of the Walter E. Lawrence Jr. (Cross Country/Track) Memorial Fund, a tribute to the enduring memory of Walter E. Lawrence Jr., a highly esteemed member of the community known for his kindness, wisdom and unwavering commitment to his family.

Walter, an alumnus of Owosso Public Schools and the Owosso High School Class of 1971, left an indelible mark during his high school years, actively participating in Cross Country and forming a close bond with his coach, Ed Gerber. He continued his passion for running as a member of the Shiawassee Roadrunners, with the support of his wife, Carolyn, contributing to events hosted by the Roadrunners.

The narrative of Walter’s life unfolded through diverse experiences, including employment at Walmart, academic pursuits at Lansing Community College, and a love for travel, highlighted by witnessing solar eclipses in Nova Scotia and Illinois.

In homage to Walter’s legacy and commitment to cross country and track, his wife, Carolyn and son, Timothy, proudly announce the Walter E. Lawrence Jr. (Cross Country/Track) Memorial Fund at the Shiawassee Community Foundation. This fund seeks to empower Owosso High School seniors who demonstrate academic excellence, with a specific emphasis on those engaged in Cross Country or Track, reflecting Walter’s high school passions.

Applicants for this scholarship opportunity must meet the following criteria:

• Must be an Owosso High School Senior.

• Must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better.

• Priority will be given to a Cross Country or Track student.

• Financial need will be considered.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can submit their applications via Awardspring on the Shiawassee Community Foundation’s website, www.shiacf.org. The application deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

The Shiawassee Community Foundation extends an invitation to individuals and businesses to contribute to the Walter E. Lawrence Jr. (Cross Country/Track) Memorial Fund, ensuring that Walter’s enthusiasm for sports and community spirit continues to impact future generations positively.

For further inquiries, please contact: Amanda Bruner, Program Manager, Shiawassee Community Foundation at amanda@shiacf.org or call (989) 725-1093.

For more information about the Shiawassee Community Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.shiacf.org