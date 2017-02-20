Walleye Fish Fry (or Shrimp) Friday will be hosted and prepared by Perry AmVet Post 4064, on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW/AmVet Post, 601 N. Main St., in Perry.

The menu includes Southern breaded Alaskan Walleye, French fries, fresh coleslaw, and biscuits and honey. Cost is: $9 (three fillet meal); $8 (two fillet meal); $2 (extra fillet); $7 (21-piece shrimp basket). All meals include iced tea, ice water, or coffee. Phone orders are accepted and meals may be prepared for carry out. All proceeds benefit veteran and community needs.

For more information, call the post at (517) 625-3154.