THE 28TH ANNUAL CAPITAL AREA COMMUNITY SERVICES (CACS) Walk-for-Warmth event stepped-off from the Shiawassee Council on Aging (SCOA) facility in Owosso on Saturday, Feb. 24. The event is organized to raise both funds and awareness for individuals/families struggling to pay utility bills. The three-mile walk was held in conjunction with walks in Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton Counties, as well as Shiawassee County. Sixty-three participants, some representing local organizations, joined in Owosso, raising $3,178 by Saturday morning, with additional funds coming in after, to help support community needs.

For those wanting to become involved, more information is available through Capital Area Community Services at (989) 723-3115.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)