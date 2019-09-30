JOE-LEE’S CROSSWINDS CAFÉ, the Owosso Community Airport/Airport Association and Oliver Woods Assisted Living & Memory Care came together on Saturday, Sept. 21 to bring awareness and support to Alzheimer’s disease and to enjoy fun festivities for all ages at the area airport.

Activities included a mini-plane-train, coloring station and games for the kids, along with several vintage planes and antique cars on display for history fans. Skitz & Critter clowns were on hand for face painting and balloon animals – and Joe-Lee’s was open to serve great food to a large crowd of customers.

Greg and Vicki Ross are shown in front of their restored and treasured 1943 aircraft and 1950 Chevy, while visitors checked out other antiques inside of their hanger.

Proceeds were going to support Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)