THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY WALK FOR WARMTH, hosted by Capital Area Community Services (CACS), was held Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Owosso Senior Center/Shiawassee Council on Aging on N. Washington Street in Owosso. The fundraising event marked the return to an in-person walk following the shut down and included 41 participating walkers for the three-mile trek.

Shown are some of the organizers and participants gathered on the east side of the Owosso Senior Center including CACS Coordinator Becky Zemla, Sheriff Brian BeGole with his son, George and Sgt. Doug Chapman, founder of Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics.

Zemla shared she was extremely pleased with the turn-out adding she was “feeling very encouraged.” She expressed her appreciation to everyone who helped, sharing how three different credit unions had come out in strong support of the walk: Frankenmuth, Team One and Horizon. “They all did really good,” said Zemla.

The Walk for Warmth brought in $4,850 toward assisting people in Shiawassee County with heat-related needs. All proceeds will remain in the county.

Churches, organizations or individuals wishing to help can still send in donations by mailing to 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso, MI 48867 or stopping by the office. For more information, call Zemla at (989) 723-3115.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)