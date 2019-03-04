THE 29TH ANNUAL CAPITAL AREA COMMUNITY SERVICES (CACS) Walk-for-Warmth began at the Shiawassee Council on Aging (SCOA) location on N. Washington Street on Saturday, Feb. 23. This fundraising event is organized every year to provide home heating assistance for those who are struggling in Shiawassee County – often senior citizens.

Last Saturday morning, Walk-for-Warmth events happened in Clinton, Lansing/East Lansing and Shiawassee counties. All funds raised in each community will remain within that community.

The Owosso walk started on Washington Street to North Street. From North Street, participants continued to Gould Street and then to Exchange Street, ending back at SCOA. Many of the participants were longtime supporters, aware that the awful winter storms in January and February have fiscally burdened numerous area people.

CACS County Coordinator Becky Zemla explained how the annual walk is significant to those people finding it difficult to pay large heating bills and emphasized that it is still possible to contribute, even once the walk is finished.

For those who want to become more involved or wishing to donate, please call Capital Area Community Services at (989) 723-3115. The Shiawassee County service center is located at 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)