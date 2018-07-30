by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Voters residing in Bennington and Caledonia townships, and in the cities of Corunna, Durand and Owosso, will be asked to approve public transportation ballot proposals on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Each proposal is listed below.

• Bennington Township: Shall Bennington Township levy up to 0.3333 of a mill (0.3333 cents per $1,000 taxable value of all property) each year on an ad valorem basis, for a term of four years (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)? Such millage to be used for the purpose of providing public transportation within Bennington Township, at a reduced cost.

It is estimated that the township will receive up to $32,882 in the first year, if this millage is approved.

• Caledonia Charter Township: This proposal requests the authorization for the levy of a renewal millage for the purpose of supporting the provisions of public transportation services in the Charter Township of Caledonia. This millage would be disbursed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency and used to defray expenses of existing transportation services. If authorized by the voters, it is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $30,734 the first year.

Shall a renewal millage for public transportation services be levied in an amount of .19 mills ($.19 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) annually for a period of two years?

• Corunna: Shall a 0.3333 mill ($0.3333 per $1,000 of taxable value) tax be assessed and levied on taxable property within the City of Corunna in the years 2018-2022, both inclusive.

This millage would be distributed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency and used to defray the expenses of existing transportation services and expansion of those services in the future. It is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $18,956.99 for the first year.

• Durand: Shall the City of Durand asses and collect .20 mills ($.20 per $1,000 taxable value) for a period of three years, that being fiscal years 2018-2019 through 2020-2021, inclusive, for the purpose of subsidizing public transportation?

The City of Durand estimates that it will collect $12,745.42 in the first year if the proposal is approved.

• Owosso: This proposal requests authorization for the levy of a millage upon real and tangible personal property for supporting the provisions of a public transit system in the city of Owosso. The millage proceeds would be used according to Section 3.2(6) of the Owosso City Charter. It is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $81,638 in the first year.

Shall a millage for a public transit system be levied in the amount of 0.3333 mills ($0.33 per $1,000 of taxable value) annually for five (5) years beginning in 2018 and ending in 2022?