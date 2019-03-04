IT TAKES VOLUNTEERS to support a nonprofit organization, which is exactly what these gentlemen were accomplishing on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Owosso Homeless Angels campus.

Offering the behind-the-scenes construction labor at the shelter were (from left) Matthew McNamara, James Hipkins, Darrel Ezmerlian, Tim Baise (of Homeless Angels) and Wallace Shaw. The unofficial goal is to have the facility completed by the first of June, though monetary donations and gift cards to assist with construction costs are needed.

To volunteer – and volunteers are needed – or donate to Homeless Angels, more information is available at www.homelessangels.org.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)