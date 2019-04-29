THE 2019 VOLUNTEERS of the Year, brothers Dennis and Greg Martin, were recognized during the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner on Thursday, April 18 at the Durand VFW. Greg was unable to attend the event, but Dennis (left) was present to accept the award from Durand City Council members John Matejewski and Jeff Brands (right).

Matejewski praised Dennis, the former commander of Durand VFW Post 2272, for his tireless effort in helping to create the Veterans Memorial Park and in organizing the two Veterans of Rock ‘n Roll concerts that together raised more than $90,000.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)