A PINWHEEL planting was held in front of the Shiawassee County Courthouse on Monday, April 3 in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Child Abuse Prevention Council of Shiawassee County has a variety of activities planned to raise community awareness for child abuse during April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. “The month of April is devoted to celebrating everything we can do to transform our community into a place that cares about and actively supports families and children. The majority of child abuse cases stem from situations and conditions that are entirely preventable. We have to pay attention to efforts that will prevent child abuse from happening in the first place. It’s a shared responsibility and we’re stronger together,” reports Ellen Lynch, Vice President of Voices for Children, “Pinwheels represent happy childhoods; help us spread blue pinwheels throughout our community this April to remind us that every child deserves a care-free, happy childhood.”

The Pinwheels for Prevention program will kick-off the month’s activities in April. Prevent Child Abuse America’s Campaign uses the pinwheel as the symbol for child abuse and neglect prevention nationwide. The pinwheel represents Prevent Child Abuse America’s efforts to change the way our nation thinks about prevention, focusing on community activities and public policies that prioritize prevention right from the start to make sure child abuse and neglect never occur.

Voices for Children hosted a pinwheel planting garden on Monday, April 3 in front of the Shiawassee County Courthouse, with help from local law enforcement, child protective service workers, the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Judges and the community at large. Cupcakes and Kisses donated cookies for the event.

To learn more about what you and your community can do to support child abuse prevention, call Voices for Children at (989) 723-5877.