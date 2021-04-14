PINWHEELS FOR PREVENTION – The 2021 campaign through Voices for Children Advocacy Center (VCAC) of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties, kicked off at the Corunna Courthouse on Tuesday morning, April 6. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and donations from the Pinwheels for Prevention fundraising effort assists in providing valuable services to children and families free of charge. Any and all donations are appreciated.

To help raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month, blue pinwheels are available for purchase to the public. The pinwheels can be displayed in gardens, at businesses or schools – or any location of your choice. Costs range from $5 for one pinwheel, $20 for ten pinwheels, $50 for 30 pinwheels, $100 for 75 pinwheels and $250 for 250 pinwheels.

This year, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan has stepped up to help in sponsoring this critical endeavor.

Gathered at the Courthouse are (from left) VCAC Counselor Morgan Martin, VCAC Director of Child and Family Services Marvel Mulholland, Shiawassee Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Hanson, Shiawassee Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner, Owosso Police Dept. Det. Sergt. John Cecil, Prosecutor’s Office Victim’s Right Coordinator Wendy Hay, Shiawassee Canine Advocate Mowgli (Labrador), VCAC Forensic Interviewer Barb Haber Grinnell, VCAC Victim Advocate Dave Know, Owosso Police Dept. Chief Kevin Lenkart, Owosso Police Det. Rusty Lamay, Shiawassee Sheriff’s Office Det. Tom Terry, Owosso Police Dept. Lt. Eric Cherry and VCAC Executive Director Ellen Lynch.

To place your pinwheel order, please contact Voices for Children Advocacy Center at (989) 723-5877 ext. 226 or mail your order with payment to VCAC, 1216 W. Main St., Owosso, MI 48867.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)