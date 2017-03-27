by Elizabeth Wehman, editor

Her voice could be heard each time a caller needed something from Morrice Schools. The recorded voice was that of Administrative Assistant Margaret (Meg) Vine. Vine was enrolled in Morrice Schools through her graduation in 1982, but soon found herself an employee of the school district, in an administrative assistant position down through the years.

As an icy sleet hit the ground late on Friday, March 17, Meg and her husband, Gordon, headed toward home, going east on Lansing Highway in Perry Township. Michigan State Police verified that at 5 p.m. that evening, the car slipped on ice and skidded sideways and was hit broadside by an oncoming pickup truck. The truck hit the passenger side of the car. Meg was pronounced dead as the ambulance headed to a nearby hospital. Her husband was in stable condition, following the crash, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. The driver of the pickup received lacerations and was also, reported by Michigan State Police, in stable condition.

A celebration of life memorial service was held at Morrice Area Schools on Saturday, March 25. A scholarship fund has been set up at the school in honor of Meg. Checks may be mailed to the school at: Meg Vine Scholarship Fund, Morrice Area Schools, Attention: Administration Office, 691 Purdy Lane, Morrice, MI 48857.