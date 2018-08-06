(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The public is welcome to stop by in the Shiawassee County Fair Dog Barn on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. to find out how to become involved with this wonderful nonprofit organization called Paws With A Cause that is oriented toward teaching assistance dogs to bring independence to the lives of those with disabilities. Information will be available in the dog barn during fair week, so just ask.

Paws with a Cause may be reached at (800) 253-7297, or more information is available at www.pawswithacause.org.

Many area people will recall the uniquely special story of Margie and Malachi Sims and Paws With A Cause that was featured in The Independent in August last year. The Sims family has an amazing assistance dog, named Newman, who participated with Margie and Malachi at the fair in 2017. Together, Team Sims won the Special Kids & Special Dogs trophy in the dog barn.

Team Sims has remained continuously active in the Doggie Diggers 4-H Club and will return to the fair this year. Malachi, who is autistic, along with his mother, Margie and also Newman, have collaborated as a team to make this young boy’s world bigger and richer. Adding to that, dog barn 4-H club members have embraced and supported the Sims Team and also Paws With A Cause, welcoming the family into the friendly and inviting, canine-adoring, dog world – just one example of the positive and accepting attitude of 4-H members at the fairgrounds.

The Shiawassee County Fair begins Sunday, Aug. 5 (today).