For decades the Owosso Rotary Club’s Flapjack Brunch has been a staple at the Curwood Festival. Due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of Curwood Festival 2020, the brunch will not be held in person on June 6, 2020 but Owosso Rotary will not be deterred! The club members will still be serving food the morning of June 6, 2020 by volunteering at the Greater Lansing Food Bank mobile food pantry at the Shiawassee Family YMCA in collaboration with the pantry’s generous sponsor, DayStarr.

You can still “buy” your flapjack brunch tickets to help support Owosso Rotary’s fundraising efforts,” explained Rotary President Jeff Deason. “Take a photo of your favorite set of pancakes, tag it with #ShowUsYourStack and share on social media, along with a link to our online fundraiser.”

The Owosso Rotary Club utilizes funds raised to help with charitable work throughout the year – supporting feeding efforts, helping make sure kids have coats and warm weather gear, supporting the local Rotary soccer program, planting trees throughout the county, providing local scholarships for youth, and other needs as they arise.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.gofundme.com/f/flapjack-breakfast-2020.