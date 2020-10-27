LINDA BEEMAN of Owosso is one of the featured artists at the continuing Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) exhibit. Beeman specializes in creating Mokuhanga prints – a centuries old Japanese woodblock print method. Beeman has a flare for capturing the fundamental impact of natural subject matter in her pieces, demonstrating a passion for the environment and a respect for the natural world. Her work has a tactile element as well, sometimes including raw paper edges as part of the design.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) invites the public for a Virtual Reception of the work by artists Linda Beeman of Owosso with Lynita Shimizu of Ashford, CT, members of the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild and Pooh Stevenson of Owosso. Join us Sunday, Oct. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. to view and hear the artists discuss their work. Members will receive 20 percent off one featured artist item during the reception. Visit www.shiawasseearts.org/current-exhibit.

The exhibit, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 8, is sponsored in honor of the William Burk Family.

Friends for over a decade, artists Linda Beeman and Lynita Shimizu combine their love of Mokuhanga (Japanese Woodblock Print) in this exciting exhibit. The Shiawassee Artists’ Guild exhibit, “Doors and Windows,” features thirteen mid-Michigan artists; Debbie Auble, Dan Chrenka, Marie Gougeon, Linda Justice, Jann Lardie, Susan McGuire, Regina Moskal, Sue Newcom, Nancy Parrish, Linda Ruehle, Jennifer Ross, Linda VanCise and Barbara Walworth. Pooh Stevenson specializes in natural light, fine art photography, dramatic light portrait work and natural styled images.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. SAC, which is celebrating its 48th anniversary in 2020, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information call the arts center at (989) 723-8354.