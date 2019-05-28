A VINTAGE FASHION SHOW is next up on the city of Corunna’s Sesquicentennial schedule of events, as the city continues its year-long 150th anniversary celebration. The show, featuring wedding dresses and other clothing items from 1880 through 1970, will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park, 457 Emma Dr., Corunna. The event will be free and will include door prizes.

Donna Kerridge, the chair of the Vintage Fashion Show, has been scouring second-hand stores in search of unique fashion pieces from throughout the past 150 years, such as this purple dress from the mid-1900s, and a number of items have also been loaned for the show by a number of community members. The vintage clothes and accessories will be modeled by a team of volunteer models.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)