THE HIGHLIGHT OF VETERANS DAY in Shiawassee County was the annual Veterans Day parade held in downtown Corunna on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Hundreds of people came out, despite the cold weather, in support of the veterans, to enjoy the chilly evening event.

The Corunna Cavaliers Marching Band, the Durand Railroaders Marching Band, and the Owosso Trojan Freshman Band played uplifting, patriotic tunes to entertain the crowd.

Rep. Ben Frederick took time out from his busy schedule, along with other area dignitaries, to join in the parade as well.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)