The 2020 Shiawassee County Veterans Day Parade will be hosted in downtown Durand. The city of Durand is extending an invitation to interested organizations to join them in celebrating and honoring veterans during the annual parade.

The parade will take place on Veterans Day (November 11) with step-off at 6 p.m. Parade staging will take place at the access road at Durand High School. Participants may park in the school lot. Line-up will begin at 5:15 p.m. and all participants should be in line by 5:50 p.m. to ensure a timely step-off.

To ensure a space in the parade, please contact the Durand City Clerk for an application.

Immediately following the parade, the city of Durand Parks and Recreation Commission, along with the Reed-Raymond Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a short ceremony to honor those men and women who serve or have previously served in the United States armed forces. Ceremonies will take place at Veterans Memorial Park at the intersection of Oakland and Saginaw Street.

Due to the evolving nature of the pandemic, this event may be subject to cancellation. The city of Durand Parks and Recreation Board will make a final determination whether any changes are necessary at the Wednesday, Oct. 14 meeting.