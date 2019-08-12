Book Fest will be on Saturday, Aug. 24 – during the annual Vernon Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show – at the Vernon Library. The event will feature local authors from the Shiawassee Area Writers group, as well as Lynne Montney. Patrons of all ages will have book-themed art on display, and there will also be book-related vendors, with plenty of room for more.

Anyone interested in participating in the 2019 Book Fest is asked to contact Stacey at the library. She can be reached by calling (989) 288-6486 and the library is open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.