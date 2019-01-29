MADISON VAN EPPS is an emerging artist, originally from Owosso, who is part of the new exhibit that opened at the SAC on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Van Epps is currently a student at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, majoring in public health with a minor in community action/social change and Spanish.

Van Epps has always enjoyed art, but through an acrylic painting class she took two years ago, she has been inspired to explore hyper realistic styles, mandalas and paintings representing social justice issues. She shared that she is often inspired by urban subject matter.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)