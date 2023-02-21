THE OLD THYME Harmony Quartet was on hand during the Valentine’s Day event. They sang around 8 songs and “woo-ed” the crowd. Shown in this photo are, from left to right: Randy Horton, Dr. Tim Oliver, Don Horton, Julie Klawuhn, Doug Lynn and Jacob Welty.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

A Valentine’s Day event was held at the Shiawassee Council on Aging Tuesday, Feb. 14 for seniors. This event included a “Guess That Valentine’s Day Joke” game, lunch, bingo with prizes and music by the Old Thyme Harmony Quartet. The event was heavily attended, with over 70 seniors. Randy Horton, of the VanStrate Agency in Owosso, who has been the bingo caller at the Owosso Senior Center since 1982.

The Old Thyme Harmony Quartet started 13 years ago and is comprised of members Dr. Tim Oliver, who has been a “barbershopper” for 21 years; Don Horton for 56 years; Doug Lynn for 24 years and Jacob Welty for 14 years. Their next big event will be held early March at Chippewa Middle School, Okemos, featuring the Capitol City Chordsmen and Chonk (a group consisting of 18-22 year olds.

Julie Klawuhn, who is on the Greater Shiawassee Association of Realtors, has been organizing this event for 10 years. Prizes for bingo were donated by the Greater Shiawassee Association of Realtors. Julie had help with planning/organizing from Heather Nohel, Site Coordinator of The Shiawassee County on Aging – Owosso Senior Center.