Join Action for Child Care for the 2nd Annual Wine & Cheese fundraiser. This year’s event will feature delicious food, wine tastings and top-notch raffle prizes. To top it off, all proceeds will go toward securing healthy and safe environments for underprivileged children.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness at 4377 S. M-52, Owosso. Tickets are $25 per person, which includes five complimentary wine tastings and unlimited appetizers. Not a wine fan? A cash bar is available for additional drink choices. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.actionforchildcare.org

This event is generously sponsored by A&B Lawn Care LLC, CFG Tax & Accounting, Owosso Masonic Lodge #81, and Ager’s Rim Repair.