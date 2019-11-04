Welcome Home Veterans is hosting a wine and cheese fundraiser in support of veterans from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7. The event is being sponsored by the Durand VFW, Main Beverage and the Pinconning Cheese Company. Speakers will include State Rep. Ben Frederick, Congressman John Moolenaar, Senator Tom Barrett, SRCC President Jeff Deason and SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath.

The fundraiser will be at 251 Prior Rd., Bancroft. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Jazz band music will be provided along with a silent auction. Tickets are $35 per person or $65 per couple. A table of eight can be sponsored for $300.