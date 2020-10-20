(Courtesy Photo)

Owosso DDA/Mainstreet is hosting a Pink Panther 5K Fun Run or Walk Against Cancer on Saturday, Oct. 24 beginning at 9 a.m. John Hankerd (above), promotional chair for Owosso Mainstreet, is the primary organizer for this family-oriented, community fundraiser. All registered participants will receive a pink shirt and a Pink Panther plushy (while supplies last).

A local person who recently passed away wanted to donate the Pink Panther collection to support the community. The Pink Panther then became the theme for the fundraiser.

To register, visit stores.inksoft.com/pink_panther_5k or stop in to Hankerd Sportwear on Exchange Street. A portion of proceeds from this 5K fun run/walk will go to the Memorial Healthcare Cancer Fund to purchase equipment, offer screenings and provide further patient care.

This is not a sanctioned timed run. The run will kick-off in front of The Armory where Exchange Street connects to Water Street.