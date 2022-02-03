OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS have spent weeks in rehearsals to bring the story of Radium Girls to the stage. A public performance is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Owosso Performing Arts Center.

(Courtesy Photo)

A miracle cure has been found. The year – 1926. The substance – Radium. Though it shrinks tumors, the recently discovered substance causes dire consequences for the workers who spend their day handling the revolutionary element. Students at Owosso High School have been hard at work, bringing the story and characters to life on stage. The cast and crew will present their production at the Michigan Interscholastic Forensics Association (MIFA) later this month with a public performance slated for Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Owosso Performing Arts Center.

Based on a true story, “Radium Girls” tells the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Her story is written with warmth humor and a fast-moving style that will keep the audience engrossed. In telling the story of Fryer, the story also brings to the forefront the topics of wealth obsession, workplace health and the commercialization of science.

Director Jerry Ciarlino said the piece provides a way for the students to connect with historical events while peering through the lens of the present time.

The cast and crew for the production includes: Addison Collard, AJ Minton, Alice Banghart, Barb Shepard, Becca Taylor, Helen Habermehl, Izzy Jenkins, Jenna Lang, Kayla Keller, Lily Walters, Madalyn Hasyn, Morgan Yerrick, Natalie Thayer, October Landis, Samantha Thayer, Sydney Wing, Troy Tickner, Aubrey Gibson, Bella Dake and Trinity Sporcic.

In addition, middle school students will bring their best swashbuckler swag to the stage with their MIFA production, “13 Signs You Should Stop Being a Pirate.” The play, a goofy celebration of the arrrrt of being a pirate, will also be performed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Tickets for the public performances will be available at the door. The lobby of the Owosso Performing Arts Center located at 765 E. North St. will open one hour prior to the show. For more information, find the Owosso Performing Arts Center on Facebook or call (989) 729-5754.