The 2020 Shiawassee County Republican Party Annual Lincoln Day Dinner is planned for Monday, Feb. 17 at the Comstock Inn & Conference Center in Owosso. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person or a table for eight can be sponsored for $300.

The keynote speaker will be Bill Ballenger. Ballenger has served in both the Michigan House and Senate before joining the administration of President Gerald Ford as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Health, Education and Welfare. In 2016, he founded The Ballenger Report political blog, followed by a weekly podcast.

For more information, please email Mary Nordbeck at mknordbeck@gmail.com.