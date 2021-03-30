Note: Events, dates and times are subject to change.

Easter Bunny Bancroft Visit

The Easter Bunny will be hopping into the Bancroft Community Hall for a brief visit from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 27. Donations will be accepted to use toward future community events. The public is asked to practice social distancing.

Easter Drive Thru in Bancroft

Easter Drive Thru will be held at the Bancroft Community Hall at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 3. The Easter Bunny will be in Bancroft to hand out some Easter baskets while supplies last. Ages infant through 12 welcome.

Easter Bunny Parade in Durand

The Durand Fire Department has announced plans to escort the Easter Bunny through Durand on Saturday, April 3. The parade will start at approximately 3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be riding on a fire engine through most of the main streets, accompanied by the Durand Police Department. Due to COVID-19, the fire department will not stop for photographs. Residents are strongly encouraged to wave at the bunny from the safety of their house or front porch.

Easter Bunny. Hop. Shop in Owosso

The Easter Bunny will be visiting various downtown Owosso locations on Saturday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the “Bunny. Hop. Shop” Event. The public is welcome to find the bunny for a socially distanced photo.

Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt in Chesaning

The Lions Club is planning an Easter egg hunt in Showboat Park from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 3. Ages one to 11 welcome to participate. Arrive early to sign up.

Candy Drop and Easter Egg Hunt at the Owosso Community Airport

The 2nd Annual Candy Drop and Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. The public is welcome. Joe-Lee’s Crosswind Café is hosting the event at the Owosso Community Airport.