Community Cats of Owosso is hosting an adoption event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market. Community Cats will have a variety of cats and kittens available for adoption to good, caring homes.

Community Cats is not a feline rescue organization. The mission of the group is to neuter/spay the local feral cat population in order to maintain a healthy number of feral cats for the community. However, sometimes Community Cats tasks feline foster care and 2020 has definitely been a year for extra liters of kittens.

The public is welcome to stop by and check out the sweet felines up for adoption. Donations are welcome.