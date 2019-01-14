A special comedy night to benefit fairground and program improvements at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds is planned for 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18. The event will be held at the Riverfront Grille at 128 N. Front St., Chesaning and will feature Sal Demilio and Will Green. Green is originally from Elsie. The host will be Bret Hayden.

Tickets are just $20 per person and are available at the fair office or by calling (989) 666-4044. Proceeds will benefit the Shiawassee County Fair.