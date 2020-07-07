Angel’s Hands Outreach of Westown is hosting a special event on Saturday, July 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Bentley Park in Owosso. This event is similar to other events Angel’s Hands has previously organized. Numerous community resources will be available to the public including the St. John’s United Church of Christ food pantry and other nonprofit groups. Domino’s Pizza will be providing free snacks. The “Bling Girls” will be on hand with assorted $5 jewelry. A number of gift baskets will be raffled away, too.

Angel’s Hands Outreach is also currently working on its school backpack giveaway program and is asking for school supplies or monetary donations to assist with the effort. Current drop off locations include Angel’s Hands Outreach, Domino’s Pizza and Muffler Man. Donations will be welcome at the Bentley Park event, as well.

The Angel’s Hands Backpack Giveaway is planned for August and will also be held in Bentley Park.

Angel’s Hands Outreach found a permanent home in Westown (across from the House of Wheels) in 2017. Founder and organizer Christial Sierra and her volunteers have been working to expand the location – particularly recognizing a growing need in the community due to COVID-19 quarantine factors. In early June, plans to expand the store, which caters to impoverished people, into the back (southern) portion of the building were drawn up. Sierra is hopeful the city will approve the concept.

For more information, please call (517) 803-6745.