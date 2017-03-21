THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM will be hosting an upcoming program on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. regarding “Unearthing a Muddy Mastodon” by Sally Labadie of Bancroft. Labadie is shown with her granddaughter Emily Warren beside a skull of a mastodon. Labadie will present a program on the mastodon bones found in Mayville. She is a volunteer at the University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History since 1991 and has lots of experience in the field. Paleontologists believe the mastodon bones that Labadie helped to dig up are between 10 to 14,000 years old.

The Shiawassee County Historical Society, Museum & Archives is located at 1997 M-52, in Owosso. The public is invited to attend, light refreshments will be served and the building is handicapped accessible. (Courtesy Photo)