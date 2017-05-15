THE FIRST UKULELE at the Fountain event coincided with the opening of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, May 6. Organized by Rachel Winch, co-owner of Owosso Guitar, a number of participants were invited to bring their favorite ukulele, and join in the fun. No particular talent or skill was required. There were even extra instruments that were temporarily loaned out.

An assortment of guest musicians and singers gathered in the fountain area on Exchange and Ball streets to play such tunes as “Ring of Fire” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”

The photo shows (from left) Daisy Blue, Cheryl Amos, Mark Kirkman, Curwood Queen Kaitlyn Springsdorf, Colleen Kirkman, Ice Queen Sue Osika, and Chuck Deyo. Daisy Blue was visiting from St. Johns that morning, and had by chance, arrived equipped with her own ukulele, transported in her purse.

Four-year-old Lillian Wilkinson, of Owosso, was eager to play the bright pink ukulele that coordinated with her shoes.

Paul Tushim, a guitar teacher at Owosso Guitar, was also an active participant.

Ukulele at the Fountain is planned for the first Saturday of each month during the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market season. The public is invited to join.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)