ALBERTA PORTER OF OWOSSO was the winner of the ugly sweater contest during the annual Shiawassee Council on Aging Christmas event on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the downtown Owosso location. Porter had to demonstrate her creative “Rudolph” nose she wore to accessorize her tinsel tree sweater. She is shown with SCOA Director Cynthia Mayhew, wearing a fun Santa poncho.

Over 100 people, many dressed in festive holiday clothing, attended the get-together to enjoy playing some new games, gift giving, a pork loin dinner and companionship.

Mayhew shared that the SCOA team goes all out for the holiday events and the attendees really “look forward to every holiday event.”

