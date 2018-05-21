TYSON MOORE, a senior at Corunna High School (CHS), received the 13th annual Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship during the Cook Family Foundation’s scholarship dinner on Thursday, May 10. The scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of Michigan, where Moore is enrolled in the College of Literature, Science & the Arts. Moore plans to major in biochemistry, with the goal of becoming a medical researcher.

Nominees for the Bruce and Jackie Cook Scholarship are judged based on three primary criteria: academic success in high school, leadership and promise for future success. Also, all nominees for this scholarship are invited on an overnight visit to the university, where they tour the campus, visit with U of M upperclassmen from Shiawassee County and meet student support services representatives.

Moore is a member of the CHS concert and marching bands and he served as drum major for two years, he has been a captain and lifeguard on the CHS swim team and he is a member of the National Honor Society.

Jackie and Bruce Cook can be seen with Moore (center) on the lawn of the Owosso Country Club prior to the program on May 10.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)