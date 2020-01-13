by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The city of Owosso recently filled two positions, according to Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne’s monthly report. The first position was for an asset management specialist position. The city hired Wyman Brown, who has been working as the part-time database specialist for DPW. According to Henne’s report, the position will allow the city to “improve long-term management of the systems to comply with new EGLE rules.”

The second position was an assistant city manager position. Amy Fuller of Roscommon was hired to be the new assistant city manager, functioning as a communications officer, staff liason to the parks commission and assistant to Henne where and as needed. Fuller will start on Monday, Jan. 27.

The previous assistant city manager was Amy Cyphert.

As for the open director position on the Owosso Historical Commission (OHC), Henne shared there are three applicants that he and the executive committee will be interviewing at Curwood Castle on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. The interviews are open to the public. Henne extended his gratitude to the committee for doing a “great job in the interim.”

The OHC director position had previously been held by Robert Doran-Brockway.