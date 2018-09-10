The Shiawassee Humane Society will host two events on Saturday, Sept. 15. The day’s festivities should feature something for everyone, beginning with the Shiawassee Humane Society’s annual 5K9 Day Fun Run and Walk, followed up by Woofstock 6. Both events will be at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness Center, which is located at 4377 S. M-52 in Owosso. All funds raised during both events will go directly to benefit the Shiawassee Humane Society.

5K9 Day is a fun run or walk for both owners and pets. The outdoor course at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness Center is a great place to start the morning with a canine companion. Pre-registration is $20 and can be done by either using the online registration system at www.runsignup.com, or by filling out a registration form, which can be found at the Humane Society or online at www.shspets.org. A special family package is available for $45. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome but not required, and all will receive a commemorative dog tag and backpack. Registration is open the day of the event for $25. T-shirts are available for $10. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, with the fun run/walk beginning at 9 a.m.

Later in the afternoon, the smooth sounds and exciting rhythms of the Lawson Brothers, followed by The New Rule, will offer something for everyone, as will the selection of craft beers and wines for sampling. VIP Hour begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the Shiawassee Humane Society for $50. VIP tickets include a t-shirt, a tasting glass, drink tokens and a commemorative pin. Regular admission begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com or at the Shiawassee Humane Society. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. T-shirts are available for $15.

In addition, a 50/50 raffle, a short, live auction and raffle items will be available. Organizers would like to thank their many sponsors for making the event a day to remember, and they encourage everyone to “dig out the bell bottoms and tie dye and join us for a great evening!”

For more information, visit www.shspets.org or call the Shiawassee Humane Society at (989) 723-4262.