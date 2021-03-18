FIRST IN SHIAWASSEE COUNTY – Two electric vehicle charging stations are available to the public in Perry at the Citgo Station on Main Street. Most electric vehicle or EV stations in Michigan are currently located southeast of the county. The ChargePoint charging station at Citgo is just off I-69, conveniently located for commuters.

In August 2020, EGLE (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) introduced $1.7 million in grants for direct current fast chargers (DCFC) along well-traveled roads. Folk Oil Co., with locations in Dundee, Whitmore Lake and the Perry Citgo location, received $146,845 in grant money to construct six chargers.

EGLE is taking the stance that these grants will offer a “significant step toward an electrified transportation future that will keep Michigan in the forefront of cutting-edge mobility.” The grant monies were directed to constructing direct current fast charging stations, currently one of the fastest options to charge a vehicle battery.

The current cost to charge up is 15¢ per minute.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)