The members of the American Legion in Elsie would like our local veterans to know about all the services that will be offered at American Legion Post 502 in Elsie this summer. For the next couple of months, the service officer from Post 502 will be able to help any veterans interested in going on honor flights, ordering up a copy of discharge papers, getting a second set of medals, ordering copies of service time medical papers, requesting Vietnam lapel pins or arranging military funerals.

Post 502’s service officer will host veterans at the post, 220 S. Ovid St. in Elsie, for two hours per week at different times to assist veterans with whatever they need. This also includes requesting information on VA benefits, home loans, educational benefits, vocational rehabilitation and employment benefits, and dependents’ and survivors’ benefits.

Gene Nethaway, the Post 502 and 8th District service officer, will welcome veterans to Post 502 at the following dates and times:

• Tuesday, June 19 from noon to 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Tuesday, July 17 from noon to 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 31 from 9 to 11 a.m.