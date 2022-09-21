GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE TUDOR DIXON, the Republican competing for Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s seat, stopped in Corunna Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14 to hold a brief press conference in front of the courthouse. Roughly 35 people attended, sitting or standing on the courthouse grounds.

Dixon grew up in Illinois, graduated from the University of Kentucky and moved to western Michigan a number of years ago. Last spring, Dixon announced her gubernatorial candidacy, pledging her support of Trump politics during the primary – which she won in August. She has been endorsed by both Trump and the DeVos family.

While in Corunna, Tudor emphasized her plan to offer $1 billion in new police/public safety funding. “This campaign has always been about building a family friendly Michigan that always has the backs of our men and women in uniform,” she shared. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Brian BeGole, announced an endorsement for Dixon, as well.

“As your Shiawassee County Sheriff, I appreciate and fully support your safe state strategy,” BeGole told Dixon. “It’s well known that our health and our happiness is connected to our ability to feel safe and secure, not only in our homes, but in our community.” Significant to his statement, BeGole, a Republican, was speaking as the sheriff. Separately, he has a campaign of his own going as he is competing against Mark Zacharda, a Democrat, for the Dist. 71 state representative seat.

Also speaking in support of Dixon was Sen. Tom Barrett and Daylen Howard, who is a candidate for the 28 Dist. Michigan Senate Seat. Barrett, a Republican and a veteran, is vying in the newly outlined 7th District Congressional Race with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat with a background in the CIA who worked for both the Bush and Obama administrations. Howard, a Republican and Owosso native, is facing Sam Singh, a Democrat who served six years in the Michigan Legislature.

“Everything from identity theft to murder is on the rise because we don’t support those who support our laws and keep our communities safe,” Barrett stated, arguing for safe communities. Howard reiterated similar thinking.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)