DURAND DIGNITARIES gathered at Trumble Park on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17 to celebrate a new sidewalk that connects the Trumble Park pavilion to the road-way sidewalk, providing handicap accessibility to the park’s pavilion. Construction of the sidewalk was completed Thursday, May 11 by Lyons Construction of Durand.

Funding was made possible by the Durand Chicken Barbecue, a collaborative fundraising event held annually by the Durand Rotary, Durand Eagles Aerie 3851, Durand VFW Post 2272, the Durand Lions and the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce. Barbecue organizers contributed $6,800, the Durand Lions donated an extra $200 and the city of Durand kicked in another $4,000 to make the project possible. The 2023 Durand Chicken Barbecue will be held at the Durand Eagles on Saturday, July 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. This year the National Railroad Memorial, Inc. (NRMI) will be the beneficiary.

The new sidewalk is the first phase of a much bigger plan by the city to completely renovate the park. The city previously submitted a project proposal to U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s Community Project Funding grant program for up to $1 million in grant funding to build a new pavilion, larger bathroom facilities, more sidewalks and designated parking. Rep. Slotkin selected the city’s project for consideration at the federal level and grant recipients are expected to be announced in September or October.

Present for the ribbon cutting were Durand City Council members and city staff, members of the service organizations in question and community volunteers. Durand Parks and Recreation Chairperson Ted Schaefer can be seen cutting the ribbon. Schaefer and Durand Mayor Jeff Brands spoke during the event, both lauding the efforts of the community in coming together to fund this necessary enhancement of Trumble Park.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)