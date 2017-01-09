On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Knights of Columbus will host at Trivia Night with all proceeds going toward the Salvation Army, Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, and St. Paul class trip. Tables are available for up to eight people with all groups needing to answer trivia questions in various categories. In all, there will be a total of 100 questions covering 10 areas of trivial knowledge.

Groups are encouraged to gather a tableful of friends and join in on the fun at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1259 M-21 in Owosso. Organizers encourage those participating to bring their own snacks, pop and coffee will be provided at no charge. Beer and wine will also be sold.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded. Cost is $12 per contestant which includes two bonus sheets and three free answers.

To make reservations, interested persons may call Dennis/Linda Hrcka at (989) 725-8037 with limited seating available.