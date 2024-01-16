COURTNEY HERRICK, Great Start Coordinator of the RESD spoke during the Tuesday, Jan. 9 Chamber AM meeting about the Tri-Share Childcare program that has been implanted in Shiawassee County. This program involves parents, employers and the State of Michigan to share costs for employees in Michigan.

New businesses that enroll in the Tri-Share Childcare program will receive $1,000 of free childcare (500 hours).

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)