by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

TRI-MER CORPORATION announced its newest facility expansion recently, as the Owosso-based pollution control systems equipment manufacturer is constructing additional office space to keep up with product demand. The project is underway, and owner John Pardell reports that the work is being done by local contractors.

Shown during Tri-Mer’s ceremonial groundbreaking on Jan. 24 are (from left) Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) President/CEO Jeff Deason; Derrick Mathis, a regional manager for U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow; Griffin Working, the mid-Michigan regional representative for U.S. Senator Gary Peters; Don Levi, a commercial lender and vice president for Chemical Bank of Owosso; 85th Michigan House District Rep. Ben Frederick; Tri-Mer President John Pardell; and Tri-Mer Vice President of Operations Bret Ruess.

As well as SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath; Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth; Dann Schoenmeyer, the engineering manager for Tri-Mer; Charlene Hebekeuser, Tri-Mer Corporations Chief Financial Officer; Owosso Mayor Pro Tem and SRCC ambassador Sue Osika; Marla Conover, a constituent relations representative for U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, R-MI; Owosso City Council member Elaine Greenway; and Kristine Ziola-Pardell, John Pardell’s “better half.”(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Tri-Mer Corporation in Owosso hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking for the company’s $500,000 expansion project, which will add 2,100 square feet of office space to the existing facility. Tri-Mer Corp. is a manufacturer of pollution control system equipment and is located at 1400 E. Monroe St., right next to its sister company, RWI Manufacturing, a custom metal fabricator shop.

Combined, the two companies employ approximately 90 people, and the expansion should add nine additional jobs. According to owner John Pardell, who has owned the company since 1977, the current expansion is necessary to keep up with growing sales. Tri-Mer supplies equipment for the chemical, automotive, and food industries, among others, with 15 to 19 percent of the company’s sales coming from international buyers. Pardell attributes the company’s growth to its diversification and loyal workforce, and he sees continued growth on the horizon.

“We are currently pouring the footings for the expansion, and we will occupy the new space in June,” Pardell said during the groundbreaking. “The purpose of the project is to provide more space for project management engineers, which will lead to a manufacturing expansion in the next two years. About two years ago we built an assembly plant, and the additional support staff we will add in the new office space will make it possible for us to double that space. We expect our business to continue to grow for decades to come.”