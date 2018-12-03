THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE AUXILIARY hosted the 2018 “Tree of Love” tree lighting ceremony and related happenings on Wednesday, Nov. 28 in the lobby and auditorium. This popular fundraising event has been happening for numerous years. Even Santa, who is quite familiar with this tradition, stopped in to visit with the children.

Along with the tree lighting, the Owosso Catholic Youth Choir presented fun Christmas songs.

Of course, the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary “elves” were on hand to help with all of the exciting evening activities. These same elves have been busy decorating the hospital to create a festive holiday atmosphere for everyone to enjoy, too.

Donations from the “Tree of Love” will be used for the renovation of the emergency department. A $5 donation allows for the placement of a snowflake ornament in honor of a special someone.

A second tree for children is decorated with hearts. With a donation of any amount, a red heart with the name of a child can be placed on the tree.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)