A member of the Elsie Area Fire Department was killed following a series of events in a Tuesday, Jan. 18 early morning three-vehicle accident.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office shared a three-vehicle accident occurred on Tuesday on M-21, just west of US-127 in Bingham Township. The preliminary investigation shows Beronica Duttenhaver, 20, of Maple Rapids, was exiting an MDOT parking lot to pull out on M-21. Duttenhaver stopped in the roadway due to traffic and was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by Zachary Miller, 20, of Elsie. After the initial crash, all occupants were sharing information and checking for information when a westbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Ovid struck two of the individuals in the roadway. One of the individuals was a bystander and received minor injuries. The second individual was Miller, a member of the Elsie Area Fire Department.

Miller was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Sparrow Clinton where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Johns Police, St. Johns Fire and Rescue, Clinton Area Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch.

“Benefit for Zach Miller Fund” donations can be made at any Journey Federal Credit Union or www.elsiefd.com.