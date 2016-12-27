At 10:57 a.m, the corner of Escott Rd., and M-21 in Caledonia Township was closed for much of the late morning and early afternoon hours due to a multi-car traffic accident. Officers confirmed that a University of Michigan Survival Flight helicopter arrived on the scene shortly after the accident to transport, Robert Cox, 37, of Lennon to the hospital. Cox later succumbed from his injuries.

Cox was the driver of a Dodge Pickup which came onto M-21 traffic, somehow failing to stop and proceeded to hit a Chevy Trailblazer going westbound which sent the car, containing two women, into a spin causing it then to collide with an east bound car.

Michigan State Police, Shiawassee County Sheriff, Owosso Police, as well as Corunna Police departments responded to the accident. Road conditions were slushy at the time of the accident and it is still under investigation by the Corunna Police Detectives.