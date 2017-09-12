TRACEY PELTIER, director of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, has recently been hired as program assistant working with Owosso Main Street/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams.

Adams expressed his enthusiasm by sharing he is “glad to have her on board. She is going to work on expanding our programming. It has become vital to have an extra paid staffer.”

Adams will be assuming further duties involving the lengthy process of coordinating grants and brownfield work, while Peltier will help organize volunteers, promotions, and events. As a part-time independent contractor, she will be able to communicate certain needs with the volunteers and assist in helping tasks to remain fluid.

Peltier shared, “I’ve always loved our community and especially our downtown. I love the collaborative efforts and the partnerships. People contribute so greatly. That’s how you win. That’s how you grow.” Originally from Mount Pleasant, she has resided in Owosso for the past nine years. She will continue in her current role with the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, too.

“I can’t wait to expand upon what we are already doing. It’s pretty exciting,” she said.

Peltier was awarded the key to the city in a ceremony during the kick-off of the 2017 Downtown Owosso Farmers Market in mid-May. She is an extremely familiar face in the community due to her involvement and volunteerism.

