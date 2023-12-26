TOYS FOR TOTS of Shiawassee County held its annual toy buy at Meijer in Caledonia Township on Friday, Dec. 15 to wrap up its toy collection for the 2023 Christmas season. A large number of volunteer shoppers participated, and thanks to the generosity of businesses, organizations and individuals throughout Shiawassee County,the group was able to purchase the remaining Christmas gifts needed to fully stock the Toys for Tots of Shiawassee County Toy Store, which is located at the Shiawassee Readiness Center on Corunna Avenue.

It should be noted that Meijer also made a substantial donation to Toys for Tots of Shiawassee County. While every dollar of the donations collected by Toys for Tots throughout the year is used to purchase toys and other gifts that are then given to local children for Christmas, Meijer asks that a portion of its donation be used for administrative costs.

Shown during the toy buy on Friday, Dec. 15 is (from left) Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Lee Ann French, volunteer shoppers Amelia Haines, Violet French, Danielle French and Sofia French, Toys for Tots Ambassador Gerry Alcorn, shoppers Christine Rann and Laurie Hargrove, Harold R. Cooley Marines Bill Domby and Radar Rodgers, shoppers Barb and Bruce Holzhausen, Toys for Tots Coordinator Lance Gilmore and shoppers Howard Travis and Harry Wilson. Not pictured is Brenda Domby, Bill’s wife and an annual volunteer shopper.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)