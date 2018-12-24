TOYS FOR TOTS Shiawassee County coordinator Gerry Alcorn (left) and his team of faithful volunteers from Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841 in Owosso took their annual shopping trip to the Owosso-area Meijer on Tuesday, Dec. 18 to load up on inventory for the county’s Toys For Tots Toy Store, which is located at the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park.

After arriving at Meijer on Tuesday morning, the group of Marines immediately made a plan. With targeted age groups assigned, the shoppers proceeded to fill six carts with items that included personal care/hygiene essentials, styling tools, video games and sporting/outdoor equipment, among many others.

The group walked out an hour later having spent nearly $3,600, with the help of a $2,000 donation from Meijer and a significant contribution from American Legion Post 248 in Laingsburg. The Marines then completed the mission by transporting the two truckloads of Christmas gifts to the toy store, where more volunteers were waiting to help unload and organize the new inventory.

John Boulton, Noah Boulton and Courtney Woodgate of Boulton and Son helped the Marines unload the gifts, and Christial Sierra of Angel’s Hands Outreach arrived soon after to help sort and stock the items.

Alcorn can be seen checking out at Meijer on Dec. 18, while his team of volunteers waits in line. The shoppers – Odell “Radar” Rogers, Bill Domby, Bill Brooks, and Ron and Nancy Anderson (not pictured) – are all members of Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841 of the Marine Corps League and all are experienced Toys For Tots shoppers.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)