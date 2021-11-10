THE ONGOING TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGN was well represented on Saturday morning at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market with campaign coordinator Lance Gilmore (left) and Toys for Tots volunteer/Owosso Masons member Harold Wilson. The men were collecting donations, as well as handing out children’s booklets and pencils to trick-or-treaters.

Toys for Tots of Shiawassee is strongly encouraging people to help through volunteering or donating this holiday season. Gilmore shared that the best way to connect with organizers at this time is through Facebook at Toys for Tots Shiawassee County. A secondary source is at shiawassee-mi.toysfortots.org, which also allows for people to apply for toys.

The nonprofit has several fundraising events in the works, including a benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Owosso Eagles Aerie 851 on N. Washington Street from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Handsome Devils will be performing for $5 or a toy at the door to enter. Proceeds will support Toys for Tots.

Gilmore is working to have donation boxes distributed by mid-November. A list of sites is being finalized.

Other efforts involve Pack-a-Plane at the Owosso Community Airport the first weekend of December and an upcoming cornhole tournament at the HQ Fun Bunker.

All toys and/or donations go to Toys for Tots efforts in Shiawassee County.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)